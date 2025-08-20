Parl panel calls for fatigue risk mgmt system for air traffic controllers

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A Parliamentary committee on Wednesday expressed concerns over the practice of "normalisation of deviance" with respect to duty hours for air traffic controllers as it urged the authorities to put in place a modern fatigue risk management system that provides enforceable standards on work hours, rest periods, and roster design.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets with growing air traffic, but there is a shortage of Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs).

In its 36-page report tabled in Parliament, the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture said the evidence points to a deeply troubling practice within India's air traffic management system: the normalisation of deviance.

"The system is knowingly and consistently operating outside its own mandated safety limits (WDTL) through the routine use of exemptions. This is a classic organizational failure, where a known and significant risk -- controller fatigue -- is accepted as a normal part of operations due to persistent operational and resource pressures," the panel, chaired by Rajya Sabha member and JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, said.

The panel, in its report on 'Overall Review of Safety in the Civil Aviation Sector', the committee said the practice of granting routine exemptions from WDTL regulations must cease immediately.

"In its place, the (civil aviation) ministry must direct the AAI, in consultation with the DGCA, to develop and implement a modern, scientifically-based Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) for ATCOs, aligned with ICAO and EASA best practices. This system should include enforceable standards on work hours, rest periods, and roster design," it said.

ICAO and EASA refer to the International Civil Aviation Organization and European Union Aviation Safety Agency, respectively.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has established a Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) that specifies the Watch Duty Time Limitations (WDTL) for ATCOs.

The ATC Guild, which represents ATCOs, told the committee that due to the persistent staff shortages, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has found it difficult to comply with these mandatory safety regulations.

According to the report, ATCO shortage is not just a staffing or administrative issue; it is an active and ongoing threat to the safety of the flying public.

"The reliance on exemptions has created a fragile system where the safety of the entire airspace depends not on robust, systemic safeguards, but on the over-stretched cognitive endurance of a few hundred individuals," it added.

One of the recommendations is to have a time-bound plan for a comprehensive overhaul of Air Traffic Control (ATC) automation systems, incorporating modern AI-driven tools.

The current systems are showing performance degradation and lack advanced safety features, increasing controller workload and compromising operational efficiency and safety in an increasingly complex airspace, the panel said and also suggested the creation of a dedicated post of Member (ATC) on the AAI Board.

"This is to address a critical governance failure where the most safety-sensitive function, air traffic control, lacks expert representation at the highest decision-making level, leading to policy gaps and a neglect of core safety concerns," it noted.

Besides, the panel has called for strengthening measures for fatigue management for flight crew, including ensuring strict compliance with updated Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations for pilots as well as promoting mental health awareness and support for both flight crews and ATCOs as outlined in recent DGCA circulars.