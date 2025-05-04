Parl panel seeks info on digital markets competition from CCI, MCA

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel has sought detailed information from regulator CCI and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on various aspects of competition in relation to the digital markets, including those pertaining to the digital competition bill, according to sources.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, which is looking into the 'Evolving Role of Competition Commission of India in the Economy, particularly the Digital Landscape', had a meeting on April 28.

Following the meeting, the panel, headed by headed by BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, has sought more details on various aspects of competition in the digital markets, Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the actions taken by the watchdog.

Among other topics, the sources said the committee has asked about whether the ongoing India-US bilateral trade negotiations has any bearing on the progress of the digital competition bill.

The draft Digital Competition Bill 2024 seeks to put in place several obligations for large digital enterprises, including news aggregators, as efforts to ensure a level playing field and fair competition in the digital space.

It has also mooted ex-ante regulatory framework to prevent possible monopolistic practices in the digital markets.

However, various entities, including the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), have raised concerns about certain provisions of the bill.

The ministry is examining comments received from the stakeholders.

The panel has also asked about plans to have specialised people and sufficient staff at the CCI's digital markets division in order to effectively keep a tab on competition in the digital markets, as per the sources.

Further, the sources said details about allocation of funds to the CCI as well as manpower strength and vacancies at the regulator have been sought by the panel. PTI RAM TRB