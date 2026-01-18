Parle revenue grows 8.5 pc to Rs 15,568.49 cr in FY25; Britannia maintains lead in biscuit mkt

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Leading biscuit and confectionery maker Parle Products' operational revenue grew 8.5 per cent to Rs 15,568.49 crore in FY25, even as its profit slipped 39 per cent to Rs 979.53 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income, which includes other income, rose 7.32 per cent to Rs 16,190.98 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Britannia Industries, a listed entity, recorded a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 17,942.67 crore in FY25, making it the largest biscuit and confectionery company in the country.

The company, which owns brands like Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice and MarieGold, reported a total income of Rs 18,169.76 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. It is also present in the dairy and snacks segments.

Parle Products, which traditionally targets the mass market and rural areas with brands like Parle-G, Hide & Seek and Monaco, is an unlisted entity. It is also trying to establish its 'Platina' range in the premium market.

Even in FY24, Britannia's revenue from operations was Rs 16,546.21 crore compared to Rs 14,349.40 crore of Parle Products. It was almost 15.3 per cent higher than Parle Products.

Mondelez India Foods, which also competes in the segment with its iconic chocolatey cookies Oreo and health-focused Bournvita Biscuits, alongside newly licensed Lotus Biscoff, reported a 1.91 per cent decline in revenue from operations to Rs 12,502.95 crore in FY25.

Its total profit also dipped by 99.4 per cent to Rs 12.47 crore in FY25.

According to an IBEF report, the Indian biscuit, cookies and crackers market was Rs 1.16 lakh crore (USD 13.58 billion) in 2025. With a 6.8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast, it is expected to reach Rs 1.64 lakh crore (USD 18.87 billion) by 2030.

Besides Parle and Britannia, ITC is also emerging as a player in the biscuits segment with its Marie Light and Dark Fantasy (choco fills), among others.

The Indian biscuit market is in transition, with an increase in consumer spending. It is having an evolution from the traditional glucose biscuit to artisanal cookies designed for urban millennials.

Biscuits are now seen as comfort food in India, representing convenience, health, and indulgence, driven by changing lifestyles, urbanisation, and innovation in flavours and ingredients like oats, nuts, and low-sugar options, solidifying their role as a versatile snack for all demographics.

Besides, small regional biscuit players in India are also gaining a significant market share in their pocket of influence as they leverage affordable pricing and represent regional tastes to a strong local distribution network.

Companies, such as Anmol Industries and Surya Foods (Priya Gold), have also gained ground due to their price play. Moreover, as inflation has cooled down, these small brands have increased their competitive intensity in their pocket of influence.

Last year, Britannia said that with a 'war chest' ready, it is all set to "fight many battles in smaller territories" against regional players that are giving tough competition to large brands.

It is taking a localised approach of looking at India not just as one country, but as many countries within" to stay ahead of rivals.