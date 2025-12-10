Parliamentary panel urges faster green clearances for coal mining projects

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A parliamentary panel on Wednesday said that efforts should be intensified to reduce the average time taken for seeking green clearances for coal mining projects in both public and private sectors.

The panel also sought the reasons for the differences in the average time required to obtain environment clearance (EC) and forest clearance (FC) for the projects.

The Standing Committee on coal, mines and steel chaired by Anurag Singh Thakur said that the average time taken for EC for Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) is roughly 15 to 18 months and the same for commercial coal blocks of private sector is around 26 months, whereas, the average time taken for FC approvals ranges from 24-30 months for CPSUs and up to 34 months for commercial coal blocks of private sector.

"The Committee therefore may be apprised of the reasons for this difference in average time taken and are of the view that efforts may be made to reduce the average time taken for environment and forest clearances for public and private sectors," it said.

Environmental clearance for coal mining projects is a statutory prerequisite mandated under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006. Forest clearance is a mandatory statutory requirement under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, for diversion of forest land for non-forest use, including coal mining operations.

In India, coal mining projects require a multi-tiered statutory clearance process for ensuring environmentally sustainable, legally compliant, and socially responsible energy development proceeds.

EC focuses on environmental impact assessment and mitigation, whereas forest clearance ensures responsible and compensated use of forest resources.

The EC and FC are the two core clearances, forming the backbone of environmental governance for coal mining. Without these, mining operations cannot legally begin, regardless of lease status or mining plan approval.

The panel was also of the view that a system to coordinate between the stakeholders like project proponent, state level environment authority, Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change and others may be explored to expedite the clearances.