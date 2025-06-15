Parsa East and Kanta Basan becomes Chhattisgarh's first solar-powered coal mine

Raipur, Jun 15 (PTI) The Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) coal mine, operated by Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL) in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, has become the first mine in the state to function on solar energy.

According to an official statement, a 9-megawatt solar power plant in the mine was officially inaugurated on Friday by Rajesh Agrawal, BJP MLA from Ambikapur, who switched on the panel board to mark its commissioning.

Spread across approximately 30 acres of reclaimed land within the mine premises, the plant stands as a major milestone in the use of renewable energy in the mining sector, it said.

The development contract for the mine was awarded to Adani Enterprises through a competitive bidding process by the Rajasthan government, it said.

Developed by Mundra Solar PV Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd, the 9 MW solar facility is expected to reduce nearly 400,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over the next 25 years, comparable to planting 2.5 million trees. The project reflects the Group's long-term commitment to sustainable mining operations and environmentally conscious energy practices, it said.

Located in the Udaipur block, PEKB mine plays a vital role in supporting local employment, infrastructure development, and long-term sustainability.

To date, over 1.568 million trees have been planted in the region.

Additionally, more than 1,000 children are being provided free quality education in English-medium schools operated by the project, the release said.

PEKB is a crucial source of coal for electricity generation for nearly 80 million consumers in Rajasthan, it said. PTI TKP MR