Parshottam Rupala emphasises on role of technology in growth of livestock sector

New Delhi: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala has emphasised on the importance of technology for growth and sustainable transformation in the livestock sector.

The minister inaugurated an International Symposium on Sustainable Livestock Transformation at NDDB, Anand on July 18.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; National Dairy Development Board (NDDB); Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations have jointly organised this 2-day (18th & 19th July, 2023) Symposium under the Agriculture Working Group (AWG) of G20.

"The Union Minister commended NDDB for organising the symposium and emphasised the role of technology in the livestock sector," NDDB said in a statement.

He said the deliberations would help disseminate various innovations in the livestock sector for sustainable transformation.

Praising Prime Minister’s developmental initiatives for the animal husbandry and dairy sector, Rupala said that he has made animal husbandry an independent ministry, which has significantly contributed to the sector’s growth.

Deployment of mobile veterinary units, breed multiplication farms and NADCP are examples of it..

The Prime Minister had also allocated funds for cattle vaccination, a year before COVID struck the world..

According to the statement, Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, DAHD, said that sustainable transformation in the livestock sector becomes more relevant considering the quantum of farmers and other stakeholders associated with the sector, its role in providing livelihoods and food security, and prominence of small holder production systems.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said there has been an increasing realisation that health of all living systems on this planet are interdependent and disturbing one ecosystem is bound to impact the other.