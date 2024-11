New Delhi: Realty firm Parsvnath Developers Ltd's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 128.03 crore during the September quarter.

Its net loss stood at Rs 74.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income declined to Rs 48.37 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 117.67 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Delhi-based Parsvnath Developers has built many projects in Delhi-NCR and other states.