Parsvnath Developers ropes in Emperor Infratech to complete 113-acre township in Punjab

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Realty firm Parsvnath Developers Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Emperor Infratech to complete a 113-acre township in Punjab.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it is having one of its projects located at Rajpura, Punjab, on the land admeasuring 112.856 acres.

This is an integrated township with plots, group housing, commercial complexes, clubs, schools, etc.

Parsvnath has received licenses for the construction and development of the project from the competent authority.

"The company has entered into a 'Development Management' agreement inter alia with Emperor Infratech Pvt Ltd, who has been appointed as the development manager of the project," it said.

Emperor Infratech will provide services with respect to the development, completion, implementation, sales, marketing and maintenance of the project. It will complete the development of the entire project at full pace in a time-bound manner and will facilitate offering the possession to the existing customers and sell the unsold inventory for completion of the project.

Parsvnath Chairman Pradeep Jain said the company is focusing on the execution of ongoing projects. The company has already delivered 68 projects. PTI MJH MJH SHW