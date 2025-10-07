Parsvnath Developers, Unity Group lease entire 3 lakh sq ft retail space at upcoming Delhi mall

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Realty firm Parsvnath Developers Ltd and Unity Group have completely leased the 3 lakh sq ft retail space in their joint shopping mall in the national capital.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Parsvnath informed that the company has developed a shopping mall 'Unity One Elegante' at Netaji Subhash Place, Delhi through a special purpose vehicle 'Unity Parsvnaths LLP', which is a joint venture with Unity Group.

"The development of the mall has been completed. Now, the company has received OccupancyCum-Completion Certificate from Delhi Development Authority for the shopping mall. The mall will be open and operational very soon," the company said.

The shopping mall is developed on 28,400 square meters.

"The mall has a leasable area of 3 lakh sq ft and the entire around 3 lakh sq ft area has been leased," Parsvnath Chairman Pradeep Jain said.

Parsvnath Group is having presence in over 37 major cities across 13 states.

"The company is focusing on development of new commercial and other projects with new strategic / JV partners," Jain said.

Parsvnath Developers posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 347.27 crore in the last fiscal year on lower income. Its net loss stood at Rs 594.13 crore in the preceding year.

Total income declined to Rs 303.45 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 493.72 crore in the preceding year. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU