Participation a personal choice: Vaishnaw on absence of top techies at AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Amid questions over the absence of some prominent tech faces like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the AI Summit, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said participation is a personal choice, noting that the Nvidia top boss had conveyed his inability to attend due to unavoidable reasons, and deputed a senior executive to represent the firm.

The India AI Impact Summit, one of the country's largest global gatherings on artificial intelligence, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts, and deliberations are on around AI innovation, governance and real-world applications in New Delhi.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not attending the event, citing unforeseen circumstances. However, the company will be represented by a senior executive.

When asked about some top technology companies not participating in the summit, he said, "Regarding some people not attending, this is a personal choice. I would not like to comment on it. Jensen Huang reached out to us, and he said that because of something really unavoidable...he has deputed his very senior executive to join us".

The minister said Nvidia is also working with Indian companies. "For some very large investments in AI infrastructure." "They are also working with some software companies for developing many use cases," the minister said.