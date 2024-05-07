Participation in intl trade fairs, tapping new countries to help boostapparel exports: AEPC

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Steps such as participation in global trade fairs and tapping demand in new countries like Poland, Mexico and Brazil would help enhance apparel exports from India, AEPC said on Tuesday.

These measures are part of a detailed strategy which the council is working on to boost exports.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) is targeting to take the exports to USD 40 billion by 2030.

"This financial year we are planning to participate in 17 international fairs across all continents. The new destinations that we are targeting this year are Saudi Arabia, Poland, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa and Russia besides the traditional large countries like the US, UK and EU," AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.

He said that after the success of the first edition of Bharat Tex in February 2024, a unique collaboration between the central government and the textile industry, it has been decided to further extend the outreach to buyers across the world, through the second edition sometime early next year.

"India's apparel exports have the unique distinction of having minimal import dependence. With the advantage of being amongst the largest producers of all kinds of fibre- natural and manmade- and having an abundant young workforce, India has all the ingredients to build an unparalleled ecosystem from fiber to fashion," Sekhri added.

About 70 per cent of the workforce employed in the industry are women.

Further, in order to reach out to foreign brands, AEPC organized a roundtable here on May 3 with the representatives of major NCR-based buying agencies, liaison offices of overseas retailers. Senior officials from the textiles ministry Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal and Trade Advisor Shubhra shared their views.

In that meeting, it was emphasised that to achieve the target of USD 40 billion by 2030, there is a need for more and more engagement with the brands and buying houses.

It can help create the right perception among potential buyers about the industry's readiness to meet various compliances.

There is also a need for scaling and increased investment in the sector to instill confidence in sourcing from India by all global brands.

Sekhri said that the advantages from free trade agreements (FTAs) are now visible as ready-made garment exports registered 16.8 per cent growth in Mauritius and 5.7 per cent in Australia during April-February 2023-24.

"The signing of FTA in the near future with the UK, which accounts for roughly 8 per cent of Indian apparel exports, will provide a much-needed fillip to the garment industry," he said. PTI RR ANU ANU