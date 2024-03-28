Parts of South Mumbai plunge into darkness for over 20 minutes

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Pockets in south Mumbai plunged into darkness on Thursday night following a snag, electricity officials said.

Localities around the Mahapalika Marg, GT Hospital, Crawford Market and Marine Lines witnessed power outage from 2035 hrs onwards and the restoration of supply started only past 2105 hrs.

The snag was triggered by a tripping in a supply line, the power discom Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said.

A BEST spokesperson said a 33 Kilovolt feeder from Tata Power’s Carnac Bunder facility, which comes to the G T Hospital receiving station operated by it tripped, resulting in the electricity outage.

The power supply has been fully restored now, the spokesperson said.

The financial capital has an islanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply.