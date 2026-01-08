Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport grows 1.3 pc to 55.5 mn in 2025

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Passenger traffic at Mumbai International Airport saw a modest growth of 1.3 per cent to 55.5 million during 2025 against 54.8 million in 2024, private airport operator MIAL said on Thursday.

Of this, the airport recorded 39.2 million domestic and over 16.3 million international passengers, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said.

Passenger movement at CSMIA in 2025 was driven by strong seasonal demand and peak travel periods with January emerging as the busiest month, as the airport saw close to 5 million passengers (both departing and arriving) using the facility followed closely by November with about 4.9 million passengers, it said.

Also, the airport recorded its top-three highest single-day passenger traffic figures during November, including its highest-ever single-day throughput of 1,75,925 passengers on November 29 last year.

The October-December quarter of CY25 also marked the highest quarterly passenger traffic, with 14.36 million passengers handled in the last quarter of previous year, MIAL said.

The airport handled 3,31,011 air traffic movements -- arrivals and departures of aircraft, including 92,141 international and 2,38,870 domestic -- it said, adding that a new record was also achieved on November 21 when the airport handled 1,036 arrivals and departures, the highest recorded at the facility in a day.

MAIL said during the previous year it added several new routes to its network. New international destinations launched during 2025 included Almaty, Amman, Bali (Denpasar), Copenhagen, Fujairah, Krabi, Manchester, and Tbilisi.

The domestic connectivity was further strengthened with the addition of services to Adampur, Amravati, Hindon, Jharsuguda, Porbandar, and Solapur, it stated.