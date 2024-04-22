Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport rises 16 pc to 52.8 million in FY24

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 52.8 million in FY24, the airport operator said on Monday.

The Adani Group-AAI owned city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had handled 43.9 million passengers in the preceding fiscal ended March 2023.

The total number of passengers was based on the movement of aircraft at both arrival and departure terminals of the airport.

Of the total footfall of 52.8 million, the number of arriving passengers was 26 million, while 26.7 million passengers were those who departed from the airport, it said.

The surge was seen in both domestic and international passenger traffic, the operator said.

During FY24, the growth in the air traffic movements (ATMs) was recorded at 12 per cent at 3,24,972 as compared to 2,90,387 a year ago period, CSMIA said.

Also, the total number of bags processed at the facility during FY24 surpassed 40.7 million, posting a 31 per cent growth year on year.

The number of bags processed in FY23 stood at 31 million, it said.