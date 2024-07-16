Passenger traffic at Mumbai Airport rises 7 pc to 13.46 mn in Jun qtr

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday said passenger traffic at its facility increased by over 7 per cent year-on-year to 13.46 million in the June quarter of this fiscal.

The airport handled 12.49 million passengers in the first quarter of FY 2023-24, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

"This (June) quarter recorded over 13.4 million total passengers travelling through Chhatrapati Maharaj International Airport, with 3.7 million travelling internationally and 9.7 million travelling on domestic routes," it added.

Witnessing a steady month-on-month momentum, the quarter commenced with 4.3 million passengers in April, marking a strong start as passenger traffic rose in May to 4.7 million, with a month-on-month rise of 7.9 per cent.

In June, MIAL said it handled 4.39 million passengers, showing sustained demand for air travel from Mumbai.

During the quarter, the airport saw 59,775 domestic ATMs (air traffic movements) and 21,519 international ATMs, recording a surge of over 4 per cent compared to Q1FY 2023-24.

According to the airport operator, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad have emerged as the top three domestic destinations for its facility, with over 6.9 million passengers travelling through the airport.

While Dubai, Singapore and London have continued to hold their status as the top three preferred international destinations. Dubai maintains its lead as the preferred international destination from Mumbai International Airport this quarter, with over 0.61 million passengers travelling to the city, it added.

Also, passenger traffic from the top five international destinations surpassed 1.5 million, MIAL said, adding that the passenger traffic from the top three domestic destinations exceeded 3.4 million during the reporting quarter.

IndiGo, Air India and Vistara emerged as the top airlines with the highest market share in the domestic and international sectors. IndiGo, with more than 50 per cent share among top airlines led the domestic market, handling a total of 4.99 million passengers in the recent quarter, the operator said.

Additionally, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and European regions saw the maximum traffic to/ from CSMIA, with the Middle Eastern region recording 49 per cent of the passenger traffic share during April 2024 and 47 per cent passenger traffic share during May and June, MIAL stated. PTI IAS BAL BAL