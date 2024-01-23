Passenger traffic rose 35 pc to 51.58 million at Mumbai airport in 2023

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Air passenger traffic at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) jumped 35 per cent year-on-year to 51.58 million in 2023.

The airport, promoted by Adani Group and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), handled a total of 38.33 million passengers in 2022.

Compared to the pre-pandemic level (2019), the growth in total traffic was 110 per cent, airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

Out of the 51.58 million passengers seen last year, over 25.4 million passengers arrived and 26.1 million passengers departed from the airport, MIAL said in a release on Tuesday.

In 2023, MIAL said it handled 20 per cent more Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) at 3,34,391 arrivals and departures compared to 2,77,052 ATMs recorded a year earlier.

According to the release, 2023 has been a fruitful year for the domestic aviation industry, especially in the months of November and December.

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for any month in 2023 was on November 25, with 1,67,132 passengers travelling through the facility.

Last year on November 11, the airport achieved its highest-ever single day ATMs at 1,032.

The airport also recorded its highest-ever monthly traffic in December last year, reaching a substantial 4.89 million, with a growth of 13 per cent compared to 4.34 million passengers in December 2022, MIAL said.

In 2023, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations from Mumbai airport while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices, the release said. PTI IAS SGC RAM