Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rise 1.6 pc in January

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers increased 1.6 pc year-on-year in January at 3,99,386 units, aided by robust demand for utility vehicles, industry Body SIAM said on Thursday.

Total passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,93,074 units in January last year.

Total two-wheeler dispatches increased by 2.1 per cent year-on-year at 15,26,218 units last month as against 14,95,183 units in January 2024, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Total three-wheeler dispatches rose by 7.7 per cent year-on-year to 58,167 units, from 53,991 units in January last year. PTI MSS DR