Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rise 4 pc in Nov at 3,47,522 units: SIAM

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealerships rose 4 per cent year on year to 3,47,522 units in November, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,33,833 units in November last year. Two-wheeler wholesales, however, declined by 1 per cent year on year to 16,04,749 units last month as compared with 16,23,399 units in the same month last year.

Total three-wheeler dispatches also witnessed a 1 per cent year on year dip to 59,350 units in November, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement. PTI MSS DR