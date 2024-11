New Delhi: Passenger vehicle wholesales increased marginally year-on-year to 3,93,238 units in October, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers stood at 3,89,714 units in October, 2023.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 14 per cent year-on-year to 21,64,276 units last month, as compared to 18,95,799 units in October 2023, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.