Passenger volume at Thiruvananthapuram airport up by 26 per cent in Aug; highest since COVID

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) The number of passengers arriving at and departing from the international airport here has seen a 26 per cent growth in August this year as compared to the same period in 2022, TIAL has said.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), in a statement, said the passenger volume of 3.73 lakh in August 2023 was the highest since the Covid crisis.

In August 2022, the figure was 2.95 lakh.

TIAL further said that the average number of daily passengers has increased to 12,000 with a total of 2,416 air traffic movements taking place in August.

TIAL hosted 1.97 lakh domestic travellers and 1.75 lakh foreign travellers in August.

"The number of weekly services to foreign countries has increased to 126 and the number of services to other cities in India rose to 154. With the increase in services to Mumbai and Delhi, fares have come down and connectivity to foreign countries and other cities in India has become easier," the statement added.

TIAL said that various projects were in progress at the airport to improve infrastructure and safety in line with the increase in passenger traffic. PTI HMP HMP ROH