Passport Seva Kendras at post offices to be increased to 600 by 2028-29

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The government plans to expand the number of Passport Seva Kendras operated through post offices to 600 in the next five years from 442 at present, an official statement said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts have renewed their collaboration for continuation of passport services through post offices for 5 years.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was renewed for five years between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts for the continued accessibility of passport services through the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs)," the statement said.

The MoU was signed by the Department of Posts general manager for Business Development Directorate Manisha Bansal Badal and MEA Joint Secretary (PSP & CPO) K J Srinivasa.

Advertisment

"As part of this initiative, the number of Passport Seva Kendras is planned to be extended to 600 centres across the country by 2028-29, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for citizens expanding the annual customer base from 35 lakh to 1 crore over the next five years," the statement said.

The agreement outlines a shared commitment to the effective management and operational support of POPSKs, ensuring that the citizens of India continue to receive world-class passport services at their nearest post offices.

Launched in 2017, the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) service has facilitated passport-related services to over 1.52 crore citizens, particularly in rural and underserved areas, ensuring wider accessibility to passport services for citizens across India. PTI PRS HVA