Patanjali Foods net profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 262.9cr

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Patanjali Foods Ltd, which is into edible oils and FMCG segments, on Friday reported a three-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 262.90 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year despite lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 87.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, dropped to Rs 7,202.35 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 7,810.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, the company's food and FMCG segment's revenues remained flat at Rs 1,953.55 crore.

The edible oils segment achieved sales of Rs 5,330.33 crore during the April-June quarter compared to Rs 5,890.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Ltd, erstwhile Ruchi Soya Industries, is one of the leading FMCG players in India.

The company, which is promoted by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, is present in edible oils, Food & FMCG and wind power generation segments. It markets its products through brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Nutrela, etc.

Patanjali Ayurved acquired Ruchi Soya through insolvency process and later renamed as Patanjali Foods Ltd.