Patanjali Foods Q2 profit up 21 pc to Rs 309 crore

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Patanjali Foods Ltd on Thursday reported a 21 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 308.97 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 254.53 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 8,198.52 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 7,845.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"The PAT rose 21.38 per cent on a YoY (year-on-year) basis to Rs 308.97 crore with margin profile improving by 53 bps," it said.

Despite a challenging environment in both food and FMCG and edible oils segments, the company continued its robust performance during the second quarter, Patanjali Foods said.

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited, erstwhile Ruchi Soya, is one of India's top FMCG players.

The company is present in edible oils, food and FMCG and wind power generation sectors. It sells products under various brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, etc. PTI MJH IJT IJT