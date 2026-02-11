Patanjali Foods Q3 profit surges 60 pc to Rs 593 cr

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Patanjali Foods Ltd, which is mainly into edible oils, on Wednesday reported a 60 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 593.44 crore for December quarter FY26 on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 370.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 10,541.12 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,020.38 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Besides cooking oils, Patanjali Foods sells some other food items as well as consumer goods. PTI MJH HG ANU ANU