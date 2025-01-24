Patanjali to recall red chilli powder over safety violations; urges customers to return product

New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Ltd has recalled 4 tonnes of red chilli powder from markets following the direction from food regulator FSSAI.

Advertisment

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked Patanjali Foods to recall a specified batch of packed red chilli powder due to non-conformity with food safety norms.

"Patanjali Foods has recalled small batch of 4 tonnes of 'Red Chilli Powder (200 gram pack)," the company's CEO Sanjeev Asthana said in a statement.

"The product sample when tested were found not conforming to the maximum permitted limit of pesticides residue. The FSSAI sets Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticides residue for various food items including red chilli powder," he said.

Advertisment

In line with specified regulatory norms, Asthana said the company has taken immediate steps to inform its distribution channel partners and also released advertisements to reach out to the consumers who have purchased the product.

He urged customers to return the product to the place of purchase and claim full refund.

"The value and volume of the recall product is very small," Asthana said.

Advertisment

The company is undertaking assessment of its agricultural produce suppliers and taking measures to have stringent quality control processes for procurement of agricultural produce and to ensure full compliance with the FSSAI regulations, he added.

"The company stands committed to maintain the highest quality standards in all its products and ensuring a fully compliant supply chain," Asthana said.

The food safety regulator "has directed Patanjali Foods to initiate recall of the entire batch of implicated food (i.e. red chilli powder (packed) of Batch No. – AJD2400012 due to non-conformance of Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011," Patanjali Foods said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Incorporated in 1986, Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved group firm Patanjali Foods (erstwhile Ruchi Soya) is one of India's top FMCG players.

The company is present in edible oils, food and FMCG and wind power generation sectors. It sells products under various brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, etc.

Patanjali Foods posted a 21 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 308.97 crore for September quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 254.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisment

Total income rose to Rs 8,198.52 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 7,845.79 crore in the year-ago period.