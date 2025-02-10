Patanjali Foods sees 71% jump in Q3 profit to Rs 371 crore

New Delhi: Patanjali Foods Ltd on Monday posted a 71.29 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 370.93 crore for the December quarter on higher sales.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 216.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 9,103.13 crore for the December quarter from Rs 7,910.70 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 8,652.53 crore as against Rs 7,651.51 crore in the said period.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 1,853.30 apiece, up 0.42 per cent on the BSE on Monday.