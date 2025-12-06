Patanjali Group signs MoU to enter Russia with its Ayurveda products, promote health & wellness

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Russian government that will facilitate its entry into the country.

The MoU aims to promote health and wellness, health tourism, exchange of skilled human resources, and research-related initiatives, as per a statement.

The MoU was signed here by Ramdev on behalf of the Patanjali Group and Sergey Cheremin, Chairman of the Indo-Russia Business Council and Minister of Commerce of Russia.

The Patanjali Group, founded by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, is an Indian conglomerate known for its Ayurvedic and FMCG products, encompassing Patanjali Ayurved and Patanjali Foods (formerly Ruchi Soya).

Ramdev, addressing the programme, said people in Russia appreciate and actively practice yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy.

He further said "our foremost goal is to take this wellness science of the sages to nearly 200 countries across the world, with Russia serving as the entry point".

"The first major objective of this MoU is to expand Patanjali's wellness services in Russia. The second objective is to share India's spiritual knowledge, culture, yoga, Ayurveda, and invaluable heritage with Russia. For this purpose, India's cultural and sage traditions will be taken to Russia," he said.

Additionally, under this MoU, leading Indian brands will be promoted in Russia and Russian brands in India.

While Sergey Cheremin said they will strengthen their partnership with Patanjali. By adopting Patanjali's yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy, they aim to transform the lifestyle of the people of Russia and make them healthier and disease-free, he said.