Patanjali's mega food park worth Rs 1,500 cr to begin operations on Sunday

Nagpur, Mar 7 (PTI) Patanjali Ayurved on Friday said its mega food processing plant which has been set up with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in Nagpur will begin operations on Sunday.

The Patanjali Mega Food and Herbal Park in Mihan, Nagpur with a total investment of Rs 1,500 crore will be inaugurated on March 9 in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and yoga guru Ramdev, among others, it said.

The park will have fruits and vegetable processing units with a capacity of 800 tonnes per day.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Managing director Acharya Balkrishna in a press conference said that the plant will bring agriculture revolution in the region and bring happiness in the lives of the farmers of Vidarbha.

Balkrishna said that Patanjali's orange processing plant in Nagpur is the biggest and most advanced in Asia.

Having the capacity of 800 tonnes a day, the plant will process orange as well its by products and other fruits, Balkrishna said, adding that the facility will change the condition of farmers in the region. PTI CLS HVA