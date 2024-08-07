Patel Engineering-JV gets Rs 317.60 cr irrigation project in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Patel Engineering in partnership with its JV partner has secured an irrigation project worth Rs 317.60 crore from the Maharashtra government.

Patel Engineering's share of this project amounts to an impressive 35 per cent, totaling Rs 111.16 crore, it said.

The total worth of the project is Rs 317.60 crore which involves construction of water lifting arrangement work for the first stage from submergence of Jigaon project including civil, mechanical, electrical component and allied works.

The project is to be completed in a period of 24 months.

"We look forward to ensuring the project's successful and timely completion, which will be instrumental in boosting agricultural productivity and enhancing water management in the region," Kavita Shirvaikar, Acting Managing Director, Patel Engineering said.

The Mumbai-based engineering, procurement, and construction firm has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.