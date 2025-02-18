Patel Engineering, JV Partner secure Rs 1,090 crore irrigation project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Patel Engineering on Tuesday said it along with its joint venture partner has bagged Rs 1,090 crore irrigation project in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, Pune, has declared Patel Engineering, along with its joint venture (JV) partner, as the lowest bidder (L1) for the contract involving the construction of a pipeline distribution network for the Nira Deoghar Right Bank Main Canal (from km 87 to km 135) and its distributaries.

The project is to be completed in a period of 36 months, Patel Engineering said adding its share share is 20 per cent in the project (Rs 218.09 crore).

The Mumbai-based engineering, procurement, and construction firm has a strong presence in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects. PTI ABI DR DR