Patel Engineering Q1 net profit grows 56 pc to Rs 75 cr driven by revenues

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Infrastructure development company Patel Engineering has reported a 56 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 75 crore in the June quarter of this financial year, driven by higher revenues.

The Mumbai-based entity had logged a net profit of Rs 48 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

As per the company, its revenue from operations in the first quarter surged by 12 per cent to Rs 1,233 crore, from Rs 1,102 crore in Q1 FY25.

Patel Engineering had a total debt of Rs 1,527 crore as of June 30, 2025, down from Rs 1,603 core at the end of March 2025, the company said in a statement.

"The Q1 performance illustrates our ability to drive consistent growth while enhancing operational efficiency. With a track record of executing over 350 projects, including several marquee assignments, our execution capabilities have matured significantly, contributing to our strong financial performance," Kavita Shirvaikar, MD, Patel Engineering said.

The company has successfully secured orders worth Rs 2,250 crore during the quarter, taking its order book to Rs 16,285 crore as of June 30, 2025.

Last month, Patel Engineering got a Rs 240 crore order from state-owned NHPC for civil and hydro mechanical works at Teesta-V project in Sikkim.

Patel Engineering Ltd has a significant presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors. PTI ABI DRR