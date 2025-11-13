Patel Engineering Q2 net profit falls 11.73 pc to Rs 64.7 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Patel Engineering on Thursday reported an 11.73 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.7 crore for the September quarter, and a fundraising plan of Rs 500 crore.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 73.3 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company, however, increased its income to Rs 1,271.6 crore in the second quarter, from Rs 1,230.9 crore in the year-ago period.

For April-September FY26, the company saw its net profit grow by around 20 per cent to Rs 144.7 crore, from Rs 121.1 crore in the six-month period of the previous fiscal.

The board has also approved a rights issue of equity shares to raise Rs 500 crore.

During the second quarter, Patel Engineering received a Rs 240 crore order from state-owned NHPC for civil and hydro-mechanical works at the Teesta-V project in Sikkim, bringing the total new orders received in H1 FY26 to Rs 2,500 crore.

As of September 30, the company said its order book touched Rs 15,146 crore.

Patel Engineering Managing Director Kavita Shivaikar said, "We are strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities, supported by a strong order book and a diversified project portfolio." "Looking ahead, our focus will remain on enhancing execution efficiencies, expanding our footprint, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. We are confident that our integrated approach and forward-looking strategy will continue to drive growth and reinforce our leadership in the sector." Patel Engineering Ltd has a significant presence in the hydropower, tunnelling, and irrigation sectors.