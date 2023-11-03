Patel Engineering Q2 profit rises 63 pc to Rs 32 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Integrated infrastructure and construction services firm Patel Engineering on Friday reported 63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.1 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 19.7 crore for the year-ago period, Patel Engineering said in a statement.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,021.3 crore from Rs 830.3 crore in the year-ago period.

"With a surge in revenue and profitability, we've showcased our adaptability and resilience in the face of economic challenges," company's Chairman & Managing Director Rupen Patel said.