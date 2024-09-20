Patel Engineering secures Rs 240 crore hydropower project from NHPC in Sikkim

New Delhi: Patel Engineering on Friday said it has bagged an order of Rs 240 crore for a hydropower project from state-owned entity NHPC in Sikkim.

The order will be completed within a time frame of 18 months, Patel Engineering said in an exchange filing.

"NHPC Ltd has declared Patel Engineering as L1 for a Rs 240.02 crore contract for the works involving modification of diversion tunnel into tunnel spillway arrangement – Civil and Hydro Mechanical works for Package 6 - TEESTA-V Power Station, SIKKIM," it said.

Patel Engineering has a strong presence in irrigation, tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and dam projects.

The company also has experience completing over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects and more than 300 km of tunnelling.