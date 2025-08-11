Patel Retail gears to float IPO on Aug 19; sets price band at Rs 237-255/share

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Supermarket chain Patel Retail Ltd on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 237 to Rs 255 per share for its upcoming Rs 243-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The company's IPO -- a mix of a fresh issue of 85.18 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 10.02 lakh shares of promoters -- will open for public subscription on August 19 and conclude on August 21. The one-day bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for August 18, according to a public announcement.

At the upper end of the price band, the company's public issue is expected to fetch Rs 242.76 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used for payment of debt, funding of working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Patel Retail was established in 2008, launching its inaugural store in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since then, it has expanded its operations throughout the suburban regions of Thane and the Raigad district in Maharashtra.

The company provides a diverse range of products including food, non-food items, general merchandise and apparel to meet the needs of families. It operates in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas under the brand 'Patel's R Mart'. It operated and managed 43 stores as on May 31, 2025.

Patel Retail's revenue from operations increased to Rs 820.69 crore in fiscal 2025 from Rs 814.19 crore in the preceding financial year. Profit after tax rose to Rs 25.28 crore from Rs 22.53 crore.

Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer. Shares of the supermarket chain are slated to begin trading on the bourses from August 26.

So far this year, 44 mainboard companies have launched their IPOs. In addition, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle issue opened on Monday, which is being followed by the IPO of agro-based firm Regaal Resources on August 12. PTI SP HVA