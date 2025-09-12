Patel Retail secures export order worth Rs 22 crore

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Diversified export house and food processing company Patel Retail Ltd on Friday said it has secured an export order worth Rs 22 crore.

With this achievement, the company’s cumulative export order book has now reached Rs 50 crore, reinforcing its strong presence in global markets, the company said in an exchange filing.

The orders span across regions including Europe, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore underscoring the company’s expanding international presence and the growing global demand for its high-quality products, the company said.

These consignments will be processed at Patel Retail’s facilities in Ambernath, Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The order book is not only significant in value but also comprises repeat orders from long-term clients, Patel Retail said.

Patel Retail is a diversified retail and food processing company with a strong presence in value retail supermarkets, food exports, and agri-processing. The company, a recognised export house, ships products to more than 35 countries.