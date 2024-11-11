Patents, industrial design filings doubled during 2018-23

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Patents and industrial design filings in the country have doubled during 2018-23, while trademarks have risen by 60 per cent, according to the commerce and industry ministry data.

Advertisment

It also said that India ranks sixth globally with 64,480 patent filings, led by resident innovation.

The data showed that more than half (55.2 per cent) of these patent applications have been filed by Indian residents.

India's IP (intellectual property) office is the second highest globally in trademarks, with 3.2 million registrations in 2023, it added. PTI RR SHW