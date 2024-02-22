Patnaik inaugurates Accenture's Advanced Technology Centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Accenture's Advanced Technology Centre here.

Inaugurating the facility, Patnaik said, "Over the years, resurgent Odisha has scripted success stories. The new Odisha is forging ahead towards progress, buoyed by innovation, new ideas and strong entrepreneurial ethos." "Odisha's growth trajectory is fuelled by a robust ecosystem which will further boost entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and new age businesses. Accenture's expertise in these areas will undoubtedly add immense value to our endeavours," he said.

Patnaik said that the opening of Accenture's Advanced Technology Centre marks yet another watershed moment, signifying the fast-changing IT, strategy and consulting ecosystem in the state.

Echoing similar sentiments Minister of State, Electronics and IT, Tusharkanti Behera, said that Bhubaneswar has become a global hotspot for IT, ESDM and consulting companies.

Accenture's new technology centre will create more opportunities for the youths in the state, he said.

Bhaskar Ghosh, chief strategy officer of Accenture said, "We are excited to commence our operations in Odisha, which is home to reputed academic institutions and a rich pool of skilled talent. The state's enabling policies have accelerated its emergence as a vibrant IT hub." "Our newest Advanced Technology Centre in Bhubaneswar will build transformative solutions for our clients using the cloud, data, and AI including generative AI, and reiterates our commitment to expand our presence across more locations in India," he said.

Accenture's new centre in Bhubaneswar is currently spread over a 70,000 sq ft area and is designed to accommodate 2,000 professionals in a hybrid work environment with potential for future expansion. PTI AAM AAM ACD