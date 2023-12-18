Patnaik inaugurates multiple projects of Odisha Mining Corp

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated multiple projects of the state-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Patnaik inaugurated seven quality control labs, 10 sample processing units and a chrome ore beneficiation plant of the OMC. He also flagged off six mobile health units.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the corporate office of the OMC at Jayadev Vihar in state capital Bhubaneswar.

The building will be built on six acre of land, an official said, adding that its design is very attractive and will add value to the city's landscape.

Patnaik said the OMC was leading by example in not only contributing to the economy, but also to sustainable mining and spreading happiness among the people through its various activities.

"Be it sports, health, education or periphery development, OMC has always put its best efforts in serving society," he said, noting that the corporation has set up five CBSE-affiliated fully residential schools for children of the mine areas.

The mobile health units will play an important role in providing healthcare facilities at the doorsteps of the villagers around the operational areas of OMC, he said.

The chrome ore beneficiation plant in South Kaliapani and the quality control labs will help in achieving more transparency and quick dispatch of quality raw materials to user industries, he added.

The OMC, which is the fourth largest mining company in the country, has produced more than 30 million ton of ores in the last fiscal with a turnover of over Rs 14,000 crore, the chief minister said.