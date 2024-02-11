Patnaik inaugurates Odisha's first Cognizant office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday inaugurated the first facility of IT firm Cognizant in Bhubaneswar.

"The entry of Cognizant marks a significant milestone for new Odisha and further solidifies its reputation as a leading IT investment destination in the country," the chief minister said while speaking on the occasion.

Odisha has emerged as a "destination of the future" with a growing scale of investment, talent pool and ambition, he said.

"All these factors have become the cornerstones of our state's journey towards growth and development which is fuelled by a robust ecosystem encouraging entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and new-age businesses," he added.

State Electronics & IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera said Bhubaneswar has become a global hotspot for IT, ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing) and consulting companies under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

With its visionary policies and vibrant ecosystem, Odisha has emerged as the undisputed leader in the IT domain, shaping the future of technology.

The new centre of the firm will create more opportunities for the state’s youth and drive the economy upwards, Behera said.

"We are excited to begin our expansion to Tier-II cities with the opening of a new centre in Bhubaneswar. The state of Odisha has an entrepreneurial spirit, renowned educational institutions, strong infrastructure, and promising talent," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant.

The new centre of Cognizant in Bhubaneswar is spread over 52,000 sq ft and is designed to accommodate 1,000 of the company’s associates in a hybrid work environment and is located at Odisha Technology Centre. PTI BBM SBN