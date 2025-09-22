Patnaik lauds Odisha becoming 3rd highest revenue surplus state in 2022-23

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday lauded the performance of the previous BJD government headed by him for Odisha being recognised as the third highest revenue surplus state in India during 2022-23 fiscal.

As per a report prepared by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), analysing 10-year data from 2013-14 financial year, Odisha has third largest revenue surplus in 2022-23, Patnaik said in a social media post. He said as per the report, Odisha has Rs 19,456 crore revenue surplus in that financial year.

Patnaik was the chief minister of the state for 24 years from 2000, and his party was ousted by the BJP in the assembly elections last year.

Stating that the state has charted a long journey from a precarious fiscal situation in 2000 to emerge as a leader state with revenue surplus, Patnaik in an X post said, “Glad to share that with prudent fiscal management, #Odisha is among the leading states which are revenue surplus in 2022-23.” “With meticulous planning, prudent fiscal management and #5T governance, #Odisha has expanded its revenue generation from its own sources,” the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

Patnaik said that the sustained increase of revenue has helped the state reduce dependence on Central grants, carry forward numerous welfare measures.

He said the revenue surplus situation also helped Odisha implement many critical social and developmental initiatives like BSKY (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana), KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation), women empowerment schemes like MissionShakti, Skill Development, Odisha School Transformation, tribal development, disaster management, infrastructure development, irrigation projects, poverty alleviation initiatives and funding of the state’s own food security scheme.

Patnaik also mentioned that this journey of almost two and half decades would not have been possible without the support of 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

“Thank people of Odisha for being partners in the transformative journey,” the former chief minister said.

As many as 16 states were in revenue surplus during 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh topping the chart, followed by Gujarat and Odisha, according the CAG report. PTI AAM NN