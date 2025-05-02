Italian clothing brand Paul & Shark ropes in KL Rahul as global ambassador

New Delhi: Italian luxury clothing brand Paul & Shark on Friday announced Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its global ambassador.

Rahul will feature in a campaign that goes live on Friday on the brand's global platforms and his Instagram, with a special focus on India, a key market in the brand's international distribution network, it said in a statement.

He joins the rank of the international sporting ambassadors of Paul & Shark and is the first-ever Indian athlete to be named a global ambassador for the brand, it added.

He will be the face of Paul & Shark's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

"KL Rahul's journey as an athlete, his international appeal, and his distinct sense of style make him a natural extension of our brand's values. This partnership is not just about fashion, it's about celebrating a way of life that merges sport, travel, and contemporary elegance," Paul & Shark CEO Andrea Dini said.

Paul & Shark has a joint venture partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd and operates three monobrand stores across Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, along with five shop-in-shop doors and, digital presence on Ajio Luxe.