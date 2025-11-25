Pavna Industries signs pact to invest Rs 250 cr in UP

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Electrical equipment maker Pavna Industries has signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 250 crore in the state.

As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), it will invest the amount over the next 3-5 years to boost production of businesses, the company said in a statement.

The proposed investment aims to create 500 jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Industries said on Tuesday.

"This initiative allows us to build capacity, boost innovation, and contribute meaningfully to regional economic development," he said.

The company did not share any further information.

Based in Aligarh (UP), Pavna Industries manufactures electrical equipment for application in automobiles.