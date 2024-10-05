Payoneer ties up with Tech Mahindra to facilitate crowdsourcing payments

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Financial technology company Payoneer has partnered with Tech Mahindra to optimise payment capabilities of Indian IT player’s crowdsourcing platform Populii, according to a statement.

The Nasdaq-listed company said that the integration of its cross-border payment system with Populii enables gig workers to track and receive payments and grants seamless access to multi-currency functionalities.

Populii users would enjoy prompt and secure international payments post-task, enhancing their platform experience, the statement said.

Tech Mahindra President - Business Process Services, Birendra Sen, said that with Payoneer’s payment system, the Populii community will get paid as per a set schedule.

Populii is a crowdsourcing platform which enables remote gig workers to collaborate with top companies through online projects that require human-in-the-loop services.

Payoneer Vice President of India Gaurav Shisodia said that a Nasscom report has projected India's gig workforce to grow significantly, reaching 23.5 million by 2030.

“This collaboration with Tech Mahindra’s Populii aims to simplify global commerce for freelancers, combining Payoneer’s expertise in cross-border transactions with Populii’s technological strengths,” he said.

Payoneer offers a global multi-currency financial platform, supporting up to 11 of the world's most traded currencies in more than 190 countries and territories.