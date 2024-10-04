Paytm elevates Deependra Singh Rathore as CTO

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Paytm owner One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) has elevated Deependra Singh Rathore as its Chief Technology Officer, a filing said on Friday.

The company in the exchange filing said that incumbent CTO Manmeet Singh Dhody has been transitioned to a new role as AI fellow of the Company.

“Deependra Singh Rathore has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer - Payments, Senior Management Personnel of the Company (Paytm)- Payments, Senior Management Personnel of the Company,” the filing said.

Rathore has been with Paytm and its associate company, Paytm Payments Bank Limited since January 2016.

He is currently the Senior Vice President - Technology and drives AI-led strategic initiatives and oversees the design and implementation of payment products and services., it said. PTI PRS MR BAL BAL