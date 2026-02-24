Paytm introduces saving option in silver

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) One97 Communications, the parent entity that operates the brand Paytm, on Tuesday announced the launch of Paytm Silver, enabling savings in silver through its app starting at Rs 20.

Paytm Silver enables disciplined savings in small amounts, supporting gradual accumulation over time while offering flexibility for festivals, milestones, and future financial needs, the company said in a statement.

The company has witnessed strong adoption in Paytm Gold, it said, adding that, building on this momentum, the introduction of silver provides another asset for long-term accumulation.

The silver is sourced from MMTC PAMP, one of India’s most trusted refiners, ensuring high purity standards, and the equivalent physical silver is securely stored in insured vaults of MMTC PAMP, with state-owned MMTC Ltd.

The accumulated silver can be sold instantly at prevailing market prices through the app, it added.

****** *Utkarsh SFB ties up with Kotak Life for distribution of insurance products Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance for the distribution of insurance products.

This collaboration strengthens Utkarsh's life insurance vertical, integrating Kotak Life’s comprehensive suite of products across the bank’s 1,105 banking outlets spanning 27 states and union territories, a joint statement said.

The tie-up aims to benefit 51.4 lakh customers of the bank that will offer a wide range of tailor-made life insurance products and solutions provided by Kotak Life, including protection, savings, unit-linked and retirement, it said.

***** *IHG Hotels & Resorts inks pact to develop 150-key Holiday Inn in Madurai IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday announced the signing of a management agreement with Chentoor Hotels for the development of a 150-key Holiday Inn Express & Suites Madurai in Tamil Nadu, which is scheduled to open in early 2029.

"This signing aligns with our strategy to expand in high-growth micro-markets across India, and we are pleased to partner with Chentoor Hotels to bring this project to life," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

IHG currently has 51 hotels operating across six brands in India and a pipeline of 89 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years. PTI DP SM DP BAL BAL