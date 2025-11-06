Paytm launches AI-based travel booking app 'Paytm Checkin'

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Fintech major Paytm on Thursday launched Paytm Checkin, an AI-enabled travel booking app that helps users plan trips with features, including destination recommendations, personalised itineraries, and booking management.

The app supports bookings across flights, trains, buses, and metro services, the company said in a statement.

"We are taking a big step in AI-led travel with Paytm Checkin, creating a new and smarter way for people to plan and book their journeys.

"We believe AI will change the way travel bookings are done, and with Paytm Checkin, we are bringing a world-class, AI-first experience through a dedicated app designed to make travel planning simple, personal, and effortless," Paytm Travel CEO Vikash Jalan said.

The app is now live on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. PTI ANK ANK SHW