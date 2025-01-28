Paytm launches 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Android users

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) One97 Communications Limited, which owns the brand Paytm, on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Andriod users, a new feature that allows users to quickly show the QR code for receiving money from their phone’s home screen without having to open the app first.

This extends the QR home screen widget for Android, after a positive response from iOS users, enabling all to receive payments without opening the app, the company said.

"After receiving a positive response from iOS users, Paytm has extended the 'Receive Money Paytm QR Widget' to Android," according to a release.

The widget enables seamless and faster payment collection directly from the home screen, simplifying the payment process for shopkeepers, freelancers, delivery partners, and small businesses, it explained.