New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Fintech firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported the narrowing of loss to Rs 358.4 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of the company increased by 39.4 per cent to Rs 2,341.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,679.6 crore in June 2022 quarter. PTI PRS PRS MR