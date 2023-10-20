Paytm narrows loss to Rs 292 cr in Jul-Sept qtr

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Fintech company One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported the narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 291.7 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 571.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company increased by about 32 per cent to Rs 2,518.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,914 crore in the July-September 2022 quarter. PTI PRS PRS MR